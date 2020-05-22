Drive Safely And Plan Ahead Over Memorial Day Weekend

While fewer drivers are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indiana Department of Transportation wants to remind motorists to slow down and travel safely, especially in work zones.

In Indiana, residents are starting to get “Back on Track” as various businesses and services are reopening. Because of this, Hoosiers may experience increased traffic in some areas.

Where possible, road construction and maintenance activities will be suspended by noon today. However, a number of restrictions and closures will remain in place due to long-term projects, including locally:

Lane closures on I-65 from U.S. 231/Crown Point to Ridge Road/Hobart

Lane closures on I-80/94 at I-65 interchange in Lake County

Drivers can learn more about existing work zones and other traffic alerts by visiting indot.carsprogram.org, dialing 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone, or downloading the INDOT mobile app.

INDOT urges motorists to buckle up, follow posted speed limits, avoid distractions and allow extra time when traveling over the holiday weekend.