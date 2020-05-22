EU states vow to uphold overflight treaty despite US move


Posted on: May 22nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Ten European Union nations say they regret U.S. plans to withdraw from an international treaty allowing observation flights over more than 30 countries and are vowing to uphold it



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

EU states vow to uphold overflight treaty despite US move


Posted on: May 22nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Ten European Union nations say they regret U.S. plans to withdraw from an international treaty allowing observation flights over more than 30 countries and are vowing to uphold it



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

WIMS