Healthcare Foundation Of La Porte Leads Data Coordination And Support Efforts During COVID-19

When the pandemic became very real for LaPorte County, the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) did what they do best – mobilized resources, gathered the right people around the (virtual) table, began collecting data, and pushed forward with emergency assistance across multiple sectors. So far, HFL has distributed $681,621 in emergency grants. Beyond those efforts, HFL is working with a host of community partners. HFL has been able to help coordinate responses that have had a massive positive effect in the community in three key areas: coordinating of personal protective equipment (PPE) needs – including purchasing and delivering, developing and maintaining their online COVID-19 Resource Hub and pivoting their Ten2030.org data center to COVID-19 related information.

It has been broken down so the community can get a keen look at the resources available at their fingertips. To get started visit www.hflaporte.org.