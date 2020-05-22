Judge orders Los Angeles to move thousands of homeless


Posted on: May 22nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A federal judge has ordered Los Angeles city and county to move thousands of homeless people living near freeways after an agreement on a plan fell through



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Judge orders Los Angeles to move thousands of homeless


Posted on: May 22nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A federal judge has ordered Los Angeles city and county to move thousands of homeless people living near freeways after an agreement on a plan fell through



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.