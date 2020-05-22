Mayor: Pakistan plane crashes near Karachi, all 107 killed

The mayor of Karachi says a Pakistani passenger plane carrying 107 passengers and crew and belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines has crashed, killing everyone on board

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Mayor: Pakistan plane crashes near Karachi, all 107 killed

The mayor of Karachi says a Pakistani passenger plane carrying 107 passengers and crew and belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines has crashed, killing everyone on board