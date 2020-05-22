Perry’s studio moves toward reopening while industry waits


Posted on: May 22nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Tyler Perry is looking to reopen his 330-acre Atlanta-based mega studio soon, but other studios in Georgia are anxiously waiting for Hollywood’s green light to return back to work



