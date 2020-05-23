Man Steals Safe From Michigan City Restaurant, Arrested

This past Wednesday, around 2:30 a.m., Michigan City Police Department Shift 3 officers were dispatched to Schoop’s Hamburgers, 4105 Franklin Street in reference to an audible business alarm. During this time, a witness in the area called 911 to report a subject running north from the business toward US Hwy 20. Officers located the subject, who attempted to elude police on foot. The subject was subsequently caught and was identified as 27 year old Kyle James Reese, of Rolling Prairie. Officers checked the perimeter of Schoop’s and located no visible signs of forced entry into the building. Later in the morning at approximately 6:15 A.M., Michigan City Police Department Shift 1 officers were called to Schoop’s Hamburgers as employees had arrived for work and observed that the office safe was missing. Shift I Officers checked the area surrounding Schoop’s and located a safe in the landscaping of Starbucks.. The safe was brought back to Schoop’s and employees identified the safe as belonging to them. On Thursday Reese was charged with one count of Burglary. Reese is currently being housed at the La Porte County Jail on a $15,000 cash only bond. Reese’s initial court appearance will be today. The investigation is ongoing and police would ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the lead detective on this case, Lieutenant Kevin Urbanczyk at 219-874-3221 Ext: 1042. You can also contact MCPD via Facebook Messenger or through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873- 1488. You can always request to remain anonymous.