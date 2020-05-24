DOR Customer Walk-In Centers Reopening for Appointment-Only Service

The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) is now accepting appointments for in-person customer service starting today.

Locally, locations reopening include the district offices in Merrillville and South Bend.

Visit the District Office web page at dor.in.gov/3390.htm for contact information.

When customers arrive for their scheduled appointment, they will need to call the customer service phone number posted on the DOR entrance door to receive further instruction from a customer service representative.

Before making an appointment for an in-person visit, customers are encouraged to contact DOR directly by phone or email. Customers can call the DOR’s individual customer service line at 317-232-2240, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., EST.

Contact a specific DOR business unit using a list of phone numbers and email addresses available at dor.in.gov/3325.htm.

Visit the Motor Carrier Services page at in.gov/dor/mcs.htm for online services and a list of phone numbers and email addresses.

Email DOR using the online form at dor.in.gov/3392.htm.

Visit DOR’s website at dor.in.gov/4331.htm to take advantage of other online services available.

In accordance with the Indiana State Department of Health’s (ISDH) guidelines, DOR has implemented the following for all appointments:

All DOR locations with in-person customer service will have glass or plastic partitions between the customer and employee.

Hand sanitizer will be available to both employees and customers.

DOR team members will wear masks.

Masks are highly recommended for DOR customers.

(Before arriving for an in-person appointment, customers should perform a self-assessment by answering the following questions:

Have you had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 14 days?

Are you currently ill? Do you have symptoms of a cold, cough or shortness of breath?

Do you currently have a fever or have you had a fever within the past week?

If any customer answers “yes” to any of these questions, he or she should cancel the appointment and contact a healthcare provider.)