Hong Kong police fire volleys of tear gas at protesters


Posted on: May 24th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Hong Kong police have fired volleys of tear gas in a popular shopping district as hundreds took to the streets to march against China’s proposed tough national security legislation for the city



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Hong Kong police fire volleys of tear gas at protesters


Posted on: May 24th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Hong Kong police have fired volleys of tear gas in a popular shopping district as hundreds took to the streets to march against China’s proposed tough national security legislation for the city



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

WIMS