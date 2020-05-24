Illinois child welfare employee investigated after boy dies

Documents show that Illinois prosecutors are investigating a former child welfare agency employee who supervised an abuse claim involving a 5-year-old suburban Chicago boy later found beaten to death

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Illinois child welfare employee investigated after boy dies

Documents show that Illinois prosecutors are investigating a former child welfare agency employee who supervised an abuse claim involving a 5-year-old suburban Chicago boy later found beaten to death