Police arrest Utah man suspected of killing his Tinder date

Police say a Utah man was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of murder after he allegedly reported the death of a 25-year-old woman he’d met on the dating app Tinder

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Police arrest Utah man suspected of killing his Tinder date

Police say a Utah man was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of murder after he allegedly reported the death of a 25-year-old woman he’d met on the dating app Tinder