Arbery family lawyer: Feds looking into how case handled

A lawyer for the family of Ahmaud Arbery says a federal prosecutor told the slain man’s mother that federal officials are investigating potential misconduct by local officials who handled the case

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Arbery family lawyer: Feds looking into how case handled

A lawyer for the family of Ahmaud Arbery says a federal prosecutor told the slain man’s mother that federal officials are investigating potential misconduct by local officials who handled the case