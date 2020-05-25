California’s plan for church services: Less than 100 people, no passing of collection plate, limited singing.

California’s plan for church services: Less than 100 people, no passing of collection plate, limited singing.

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

California’s plan for church services: Less than 100 people, no passing of collection plate, limited singing.

California’s plan for church services: Less than 100 people, no passing of collection plate, limited singing.