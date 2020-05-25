Man asked to be shot after killing Tinder date: Cops


Posted on: May 25th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Police say a man accused of choking and stabbing a woman after meeting her on the popular dating app Tinder asked police to shoot him after reporting the killing



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Man asked to be shot after killing Tinder date: Cops


Posted on: May 25th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Police say a man accused of choking and stabbing a woman after meeting her on the popular dating app Tinder asked police to shoot him after reporting the killing



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.