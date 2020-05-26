Franciscan ExpressCare rolls out On My Way feature, allowing patients to check wait times online and hold their spot in line

Franciscan Alliance has added a new feature to the Franciscan MyChart application called On My Way. The On My Way feature allows patients to see wait times and easily reserve their spot in line at all Franciscan ExpressCare locations in Indiana and Illinois.

Saving your place in line is as easy as opening the Franciscan MyChart application on any smart phone or tablet device, clicking on the On My Way icon and answering a few simple questions. Patients without the Franciscan MyChart app can still use On My Way by going through a link on the FranciscanExpressCare.org website. With On My Way, patients can avoid sitting in the waiting room by picking a time online and showing up a few minutes before their scheduled time. Please note, while On My Way speeds up registration and holds your place in line, a walk-in patient with a more urgent medical need may still be seen before you.

“Your time is important, and no one likes to wait. We think our patients will appreciate how easy and convenient On My Way is to use,” said Craig Miller, administrative director of Ambulatory Services for Franciscan Health.

Patients who have not yet set up their Franciscan MyChart account, can go to FranciscanMyChart.org to set up a free account. With the MyChart app, patients can:

· Schedule/request an in person or virtual appointment

· View details of past and upcoming appointments

· Request medication refills

· Send a message to your doctor

· View and pay bills

· See test results

· Link your children’s or relative’s medical account to yours for convenient access to their medical records

For more information visit FranciscanMyChart.org or call (877) 900-5741. The MyChart Patient Call Center is open daily from 6 AM to 9 PM CST. For more information on Franciscan ExpressCare, go to FranciscanExpressCare.org.