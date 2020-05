Kennedy Ave ramp Closed Today and Wednesday

In Lake County, the ramp from Kennedy Ave southbound to I-80/94 eastbound is closed through Thursday, May 28.

The Kennedy Ave northbound ramp to I-80/94 eastbound will not be impacted.

Drivers should seek an alternate route. If going southbound on Kennedy Ave, drivers can utilize U.S. 20, 169th St, 173rd St or Ridge Rd to get to State Road 912 and then on I-80/94 eastbound from there.