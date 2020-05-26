Latam Airlines files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection


Posted on: May 26th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

South American carrier Latam Airlines says it is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it grapples with the sharp downturn in air travel sparked by the coronavirus pandemic



