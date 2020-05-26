Latam Airlines files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

South American carrier Latam Airlines says it is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it grapples with the sharp downturn in air travel sparked by the coronavirus pandemic

