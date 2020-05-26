Latam Airlines seeks bankruptcy protection as travel slumps

Latam Airlines, South America’s biggest carrier, is seeking U.S. bankruptcy protection as it grapples with a sharp downturn in air travel sparked by the coronavirus pandemic

