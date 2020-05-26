Public assistance sought in shooting at Washington Park

On Sunday, May 24th, 2020, at approximately 10:00 P.M., officers from the Michigan City Police Department responded to the area of Washington Park Lot 1, for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old male subject that was shot during this incident. His injuries were non-lifethreatening, and he was treated and released.

A short time later, officers were dispatched to Franciscan Hospital in reference to a second gunshot victim that was brought to the emergency room. The 25-year-old female victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was also treated and released. Additionally, two vehicles sustained damage as a result of this incident.

Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell states “What happened this weekend at Washington Park is unacceptable and threatens the feelings of safety and security that all Michigan City citizens and visitors should enjoy. These actions will not be tolerated, and we will hold accountable all individuals who disrupt the peace we expect as residents. We will be actively engaging the local leaders and canvassing the

neighborhoods to solicit the help of the community to resolve these issues.”

The police department would ask anyone with information related to this incident to contact the lead investigator on this case, Detective Arwen LaMotte at 219-874-3221 Ext: 1081. We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger or through our crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488. You can always request to remain anonymous.