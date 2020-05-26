Valparaiso Police Mourn the Loss of Officer

It is with great sadness; the Valparaiso Police Department announces the loss of Sergeant Steve Kobitz. Sergeant Kobitz end of watch came May 25, 2020, as a result of cardiac complications. Sgt. Kobitz was in an on-duty status when he was discovered in distress while in his police vehicle, which was parked in the lot of the Valparaiso Police Department. Sgt. Kobitz was immediately tended to by his fellow officers when he was discovered, and Valparaiso Fire soon responded and took over treatment. Sgt. Kobitz would later succumb to his condition while at Porter Regional Hospital. Sgt. Kobitz began his career in February 1992, honorably serving the City of Valparaiso for over 28 years. During his tenure, Sgt. Kobitz has served as a Field Training Officer, Accident Reconstructionist, and Canine Officer. Sgt. Kobitz further mentored many young officers, was well respected by his peers, and will truly be missed by everyone. Our condolences are extended to his family, friends, fellow officers, and the community he spent half of his life serving. Final preparations regarding services are still being completed and will be released at a later time.

Chief Jeffrey Balon would like to add the following:

“It is with a heavy heart to talk about the unexpected passing of Sergeant Steve Kobitz. I spent many years working alongside Steve during holidays, weekends and midnights, and I can truly say that Steve was much more than a co-worker; he was a friend and a brother. The memories that I have working with Steve, along with his hardy laugh and dry sense of humor, will never be forgotten. Steve will be sorely missed by every member of the Valparaiso Police Department, and my thoughts and prayers go out to Steve’s children and loved ones.” “I would like to thank our community, public officials, and especially our brothers and sisters in the public safety sector, for all their support and condolences during this difficult time.”