FBI: Florida man scouted terror targets and attack weapons

A Florida man is charged with providing material support to the Islamic State extremist group, including attempting to buy multiple weapons and scouting potential targets for an attack in the Tampa Bay area

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

FBI: Florida man scouted terror targets and attack weapons

A Florida man is charged with providing material support to the Islamic State extremist group, including attempting to buy multiple weapons and scouting potential targets for an attack in the Tampa Bay area