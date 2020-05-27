La Porte City Hall sees first confirmed coronavirus case

A La Porte City Hall employee recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to Mayor Tom Dermody.

“This news is a sobering reminder to all of us that the coronavirus situation is far from over,” Dermody said. “We are keeping this individual in our thoughts and prayers during this time, and we will continue taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our employees and residents as the pandemic maintains its hold in the United States.”

City Hall was closed to all employees on Tuesday to allow for deep cleaning. Though the CDC recommends that only those displaying symptoms be tested, Dermody said employees in both direct and indirect contact with this individual were sent for testing out of an abundance of caution. He said the City will continue to provide quality service as employees work from home.

“We have gone above and beyond what is recommended to help ensure the safety of our employees and believe there is no risk to the public at this time,” Dermody said. “Still, we must make safety a top priority as we continue to monitor the virus. Our team will continue to provide excellent service to residents through phone and email, and we will reopen City Hall when we feel it is safe to do so.”

City Hall has been open exclusively by phone and email since March. To protect both employees and residents, Dermody said City Hall will remain closed to the public until July 5.

