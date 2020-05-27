PG&E’s bankruptcy trial opens with attacks on voting process


Posted on: May 27th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An effort to block Pacific Gas and Electric’s path out of bankruptcy began with critics questioning whether the votes overwhelmingly backing the plan were tainted by conflicts of interest



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

PG&E’s bankruptcy trial opens with attacks on voting process


Posted on: May 27th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An effort to block Pacific Gas and Electric’s path out of bankruptcy began with critics questioning whether the votes overwhelmingly backing the plan were tainted by conflicts of interest



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.