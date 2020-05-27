Protesters stop LA freeway traffic, smash patrol car windows


Posted on: May 27th, 2020 by ABC News

Hundreds of people protesting the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis have blocked a Los Angeles freeway, damaging California Highway Patrol cars and possibly injuring a demonstrator



