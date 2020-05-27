Search for fugitive Connecticut man stretches to Maryland
A lawyer for the family of a fugitive college student says the 23-year-old double-murder suspect has no outdoor survival training and his parents are begging him to bring a peaceful end to the six-day search
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Search for fugitive Connecticut man stretches to Maryland
A lawyer for the family of a fugitive college student says the 23-year-old double-murder suspect has no outdoor survival training and his parents are begging him to bring a peaceful end to the six-day search
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.