Turkey reports 34 new deaths and 1,035 COVID-19 cases

Turkey’s health minister says the country recorded 34 coronavirus-related deaths and confirmed 1,035 new virus cases over 24 hours

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Turkey reports 34 new deaths and 1,035 COVID-19 cases

Turkey’s health minister says the country recorded 34 coronavirus-related deaths and confirmed 1,035 new virus cases over 24 hours