Officer, woman shot and killed in Grand Forks incident
A Grand Forks police officer died and a woman was shot dead as law officers attempted to serve eviction papers on a man in the North Dakota city
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Officer, woman shot and killed in Grand Forks incident
A Grand Forks police officer died and a woman was shot dead as law officers attempted to serve eviction papers on a man in the North Dakota city
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.