The Latest: Police fire tear gas at Denver demonstrators

Police fired tear gas and projectiles at demonstrators defying a Denver curfew Sunday night following a day of peaceful marching and chants of “Don’t shoot” alongside boarded-up businesses that had been vandalized the night before

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

The Latest: Police fire tear gas at Denver demonstrators

Police fired tear gas and projectiles at demonstrators defying a Denver curfew Sunday night following a day of peaceful marching and chants of “Don’t shoot” alongside boarded-up businesses that had been vandalized the night before