The Latest: Police fire tear gas at Denver demonstrators
Police fired tear gas and projectiles at demonstrators defying a Denver curfew Sunday night following a day of peaceful marching and chants of “Don’t shoot” alongside boarded-up businesses that had been vandalized the night before
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
The Latest: Police fire tear gas at Denver demonstrators
Police fired tear gas and projectiles at demonstrators defying a Denver curfew Sunday night following a day of peaceful marching and chants of “Don’t shoot” alongside boarded-up businesses that had been vandalized the night before
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.