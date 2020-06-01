The Latest: Birmingham begins removing Confederate monument


Posted on: June 1st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Workers in Alabama’s largest city began removing a Confederate monument Monday night after demonstrators failed to knock down the obelisk the night before



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

The Latest: Birmingham begins removing Confederate monument


Posted on: June 1st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Workers in Alabama’s largest city began removing a Confederate monument Monday night after demonstrators failed to knock down the obelisk the night before



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.