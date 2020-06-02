1 killed as thieves blow up, steal ATMs in Philadelphia


Posted on: June 2nd, 2020 by ABC News

Authorities say one man was killed and explosions punctuated the overnight hours in Philadelphia as thieves blew up and stole ATMs across the city in what authorities believe was a “coordinated" effort



