2020 Primary Election Results

Please be advised that there will NOT be any FINAL tabulations of results disseminated regarding primary races by the LaPorte County Election Board.



Given the significant response to absentee voting by mail and the large number of mail-in ballots received, the LaPorte County Election Board has elected to not provide any Absentee Ballots result for 72 hours. However, Machine Ballot results will be provided in a manner consistent with prior elections, and any updates will be provided as the results are tabulated.

Furthermore, the Election Board cautions that for any races to be called, the Absentee Vote must be completely tabulated and added to the count for an accurate result.



The Election Board, along with all of our poll workers, will continue diligently working to ensure that all the Absentee Ballots are tabulated and race results are finalized.

LAPORTE COUNTY ELECTION BOARD