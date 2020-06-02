3 killed when helicopter hits power line in California
Three people were killed when a helicopter contracted by Pacific Gas & Electric struck one of the utility’s power lines and crashed into a Northern California hillside
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
3 killed when helicopter hits power line in California
Three people were killed when a helicopter contracted by Pacific Gas & Electric struck one of the utility’s power lines and crashed into a Northern California hillside
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.