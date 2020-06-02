3 killed when helicopter hits power line in California


Posted on: June 2nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Three people were killed when a helicopter contracted by Pacific Gas & Electric struck one of the utility’s power lines and crashed into a Northern California hillside



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

3 killed when helicopter hits power line in California


Posted on: June 2nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Three people were killed when a helicopter contracted by Pacific Gas & Electric struck one of the utility’s power lines and crashed into a Northern California hillside



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.