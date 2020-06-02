Attorney: Report of drugs in Floyd’s system is ‘red herring’


Posted on: June 2nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An attorney for George Floyd’s family says a medical examiner’s finding that Floyd had drugs in his system when he died is a “red herring."



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Attorney: Report of drugs in Floyd’s system is ‘red herring’


Posted on: June 2nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An attorney for George Floyd’s family says a medical examiner’s finding that Floyd had drugs in his system when he died is a “red herring."



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.