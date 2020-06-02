Girl dies of her injuries from Karachi plane crash
A hospital official says a Pakistani girl who was critically injured on the ground when a passenger plane went down in a crowded neighborhood in the port city of Karachi last month has died at a hospital
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Girl dies of her injuries from Karachi plane crash
A hospital official says a Pakistani girl who was critically injured on the ground when a passenger plane went down in a crowded neighborhood in the port city of Karachi last month has died at a hospital
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.