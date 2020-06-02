Girl dies of her injuries from Karachi plane crash


Posted on: June 2nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A hospital official says a Pakistani girl who was critically injured on the ground when a passenger plane went down in a crowded neighborhood in the port city of Karachi last month has died at a hospital



