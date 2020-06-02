Jennifer Aniston’s nude portrait is being auctioned off for COVID-19 relief

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner(LOS ANGELES) — One of Jennifer Aniston’s most famous portraits is heading to the auction block for COVID-19 relief. So, if you’re a fan of her black and white nude portrait that she shot in 1995, you’re in luck.

Aniston revealed on Instagram over the weekend that the man who shot the renowned photo, Mark Seliger, is the one who organized the auction. “My dear friend @markseliger teamed up with @radvocacy and @christiesinc to auction 25 of his portraits – including mine – for COVID-19 relief,” the Friends alum announced.

The picture was taken during the height of Friends mania, when Seliger was tasked to photograph the entire cast of the acclaimed sitcom, which he explained to Christie’s. The nude photograph, where Aniston was directed to try something a little more “provocative and edgy,” was a product of that photoshoot and later became one of Seliger’s most famous works. The actress, it should be said, has her legs and arms folded in such a way to completely protect her modesty.

While sharing a black and white video of Seliger developing the famed shot, Aniston added, “100% of sales proceeds of this portrait will go to @NAFClinics, an organization which provides free coronavirus testing and care nationwide to the medically underserved.”

She sweetly concluded, “Thank you again to Mark for allowing me to be part of this.”

Other photos Seliger is auctioning for Red Carpet Advocacy and Christie’s is Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ nude shot in which the Constitution is written on her back, Amy Schumer can-canning with stormtroopers, Keith Richards’ 2011 cover for GQ Magazine and over 20 others.

You can bid for the portraits up for auction on RADArt4Aid’s website. As of late Monday, the current bid on Aniston’s portrait is at $6,500.

The auction ends June 12.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.