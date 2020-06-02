Police: Retired St. Louis police captain killed amid unrest

Police say a 77-year-old retired St. Louis police officer was shot and killed by people who had broken into a pawn shop during unrest that followed a peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Police: Retired St. Louis police captain killed amid unrest

Police say a 77-year-old retired St. Louis police officer was shot and killed by people who had broken into a pawn shop during unrest that followed a peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd