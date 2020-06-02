Protests in top 25 virus hot spots ignite fears of contagion

As people flooded streets across America to protest the killing of George Floyd, public health experts fear the crowds, tear gas and arrests will lead to new transmissions of coronavirus

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Protests in top 25 virus hot spots ignite fears of contagion

As people flooded streets across America to protest the killing of George Floyd, public health experts fear the crowds, tear gas and arrests will lead to new transmissions of coronavirus