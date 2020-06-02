The Latest: U.S. Park Police deny using tear gas at protest

The U.S. Park Police is denying it used tear gas to disperse a crowd of protesters outside the White House on Monday night, The agency says officers used smoke canisters and pepper balls to aggressively push back demonstrators

