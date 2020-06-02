The Latest: U.S. Park Police deny using tear gas at protest


Posted on: June 2nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The U.S. Park Police is denying it used tear gas to disperse a crowd of protesters outside the White House on Monday night, The agency says officers used smoke canisters and pepper balls to aggressively push back demonstrators



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

The Latest: U.S. Park Police deny using tear gas at protest


Posted on: June 2nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The U.S. Park Police is denying it used tear gas to disperse a crowd of protesters outside the White House on Monday night, The agency says officers used smoke canisters and pepper balls to aggressively push back demonstrators



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.