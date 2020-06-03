3 UN elections on June 17 including new council members

The president of the U.N. General Assembly has announced that elections for new members of the Security Council, the Economic and Social Council, and his successor as head of the 193-member world body will be held simultaneously on June 17

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

3 UN elections on June 17 including new council members

The president of the U.N. General Assembly has announced that elections for new members of the Security Council, the Economic and Social Council, and his successor as head of the 193-member world body will be held simultaneously on June 17