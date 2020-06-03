Iranian scientist acquitted, deported from US returns home


Posted on: June 3rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An Iranian scientist imprisoned in the U.S. and acquitted in a federal trade secrets case has returned to his homeland after being deported from America



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Iranian scientist acquitted, deported from US returns home


Posted on: June 3rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

An Iranian scientist imprisoned in the U.S. and acquitted in a federal trade secrets case has returned to his homeland after being deported from America



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.