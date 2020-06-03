Lea Michele apologizes for being ‘difficult’ on ‘Glee’ set

Former “Glee” star Lea Michele has apologized for being “unnecessarily difficult” on the set of the musical TV show after a co-star accused Michele of making her time there “a living hell.”

