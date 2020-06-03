Nation’s streets calmest in days; police credit curfews
The nation’s streets were calmer than they have been in days since the killing of George Floyd set off mostly peaceful but sometimes violent demonstrations over police brutality and injustice against African Americans
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Nation’s streets calmest in days; police credit curfews
The nation’s streets were calmer than they have been in days since the killing of George Floyd set off mostly peaceful but sometimes violent demonstrations over police brutality and injustice against African Americans
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.