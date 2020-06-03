The Latest: Thousands march peacefully in Washington


Posted on: June 3rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Thousands of protesters are marching in the nation’s capital, and they’re unswayed by additional charges lodged against Minneapolis police officers in connection with the death of George Floyd



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

The Latest: Thousands march peacefully in Washington


Posted on: June 3rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Thousands of protesters are marching in the nation’s capital, and they’re unswayed by additional charges lodged against Minneapolis police officers in connection with the death of George Floyd



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.