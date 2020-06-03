Three Juveniles Shot in Weekend Shooting On Saturday

The Michigan City Police have reported that at around 2:40 P.M.; dispatch received a 911 call indicating that three people were shot in a vehicle that was currently parked at a business in the 4200 Block of Franklin Street. Michigan City Police Department Shift 2 Patrol Officers arrived on scene along with other first responders. Three victims with gunshot wounds were found within the vehicle. The victims, a 15-year-old female, 14-year-old female, and a 15-year-old male were all transported to Franciscan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One of the victims, a 15-year-old female, was flown to a nearby hospital for additional medical treatment. As of yesterday MCPD said the medical condition of the victims was not available. Two additional juveniles in the vehicle, both 15 years of age, were uninjured and were released to their parents after being questioned by detectives. Detectives believe that the shooting incident originally occurred in the area of East 9 th Street and Lafayette Street. Detectives have identified a 15-year-old male subject as a suspect in this investigation. This juvenile suspect is currently being sought by the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST). Due to current Indiana juvenile laws, a photograph and/or the identity of the suspect cannot be released at this time. The events leading up to this incident were isolated to a feud between local juveniles who all knew each other. This incident has no correlation to recent protest events and there is no ongoing threat to the community. The police department would ask anyone with information or surveillance cameras (such as Ring Doorbell Cameras) in the area of the East 9th Street/Lafayette Street area to contact the lead detective on this case, Detective Arwen LaMotte at 219-874-3221 Ext: 1081. MCPD would also like to remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger or through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488. You can always request to remain anonymous