Widow: Retired police captain died protecting friend’s store


Posted on: June 3rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The widow of a retired police captain who died during a night of violent protests in St. Louis says he was trying to protect a friend’s pawn shop



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Widow: Retired police captain died protecting friend’s store


Posted on: June 3rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The widow of a retired police captain who died during a night of violent protests in St. Louis says he was trying to protect a friend’s pawn shop



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.