Dallas Opera postpones opening night from October to March

The Dallas Opera is postponing opening night from Oct. 9 to March 5 and cutting its 2020-21 season from five productions to four

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Dallas Opera postpones opening night from October to March

The Dallas Opera is postponing opening night from Oct. 9 to March 5 and cutting its 2020-21 season from five productions to four