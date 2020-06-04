Duneland Chamber Cancels Lakefront Fireworks

Chesterton, IN- Following Governor Holcomb’s “Back on Track” plan for Indiana, the Duneland Chamber of Commerce, along with the DNR, formally announces the cancellation of the 12th Annual Fireworks on the Lakefront event scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, 2020. “This event has become a tradition not only for Duneland families but for thousands of families traveling to our area from other neighboring counties and states. The holidays are important to us all. We hope that you will celebrate our country’s independence safely surrounded by family and friends,” said Maura Durham, Duneland Chamber president.

Thank you to our emergency service protectors who will continue to work for our Duneland community’s health and safety during the holidays.