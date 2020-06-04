European Central Bank nearly doubles pandemic support scheme

The European Central Bank has boosted its pandemic emergency support program by 600 billion euros to 1.35 trillion euros ($1.5 trillion) in an effort to keep affordable credit flowing to the economy during the steep downturn caused by the virus outbreak

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

European Central Bank nearly doubles pandemic support scheme

The European Central Bank has boosted its pandemic emergency support program by 600 billion euros to 1.35 trillion euros ($1.5 trillion) in an effort to keep affordable credit flowing to the economy during the steep downturn caused by the virus outbreak