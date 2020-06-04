Group: Lack of virus tests pushes Afghanistan toward crisis

A prominent international aid organization has warned that Afghanistan is on the brink of a humanitarian disaster because the government is unable to test at least 80% of possible coronavirus cases

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Group: Lack of virus tests pushes Afghanistan toward crisis

A prominent international aid organization has warned that Afghanistan is on the brink of a humanitarian disaster because the government is unable to test at least 80% of possible coronavirus cases