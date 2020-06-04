Investigator: White man who shot Ahmaud Arbery was heard saying racial slur over the young black man’s body
Investigator: White man who shot Ahmaud Arbery was heard saying racial slur over the young black man’s body
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Investigator: White man who shot Ahmaud Arbery was heard saying racial slur over the young black man’s body
Investigator: White man who shot Ahmaud Arbery was heard saying racial slur over the young black man’s body
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.