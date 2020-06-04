Investigator: White man who shot Ahmaud Arbery was heard saying racial slur over the young black man’s body


Posted on: June 4th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Investigator: White man who shot Ahmaud Arbery was heard saying racial slur over the young black man’s body



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Investigator: White man who shot Ahmaud Arbery was heard saying racial slur over the young black man’s body


Posted on: June 4th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Investigator: White man who shot Ahmaud Arbery was heard saying racial slur over the young black man’s body



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.